Construction expected to disrupt water flow in Jackson Street area on Tuesday

Press release:

Please be advised that Blue Heron Construction will continue to work on interconnections for the Jackson Street Water project tomorrow, Tuesday, March 19, on Jackson Street from Ellicott to Main Street. Loss of water should be expected in this area and possible surrounding area depending on valve closures needed. If discolored water occurs when water pressure is regained, please avoid doing laundry or cooking until the water runs clear.

We apologize for any inconvenience and thank the public for their patience and cooperation as we work to improve our community.