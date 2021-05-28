CountryMax Stores partner with Guglielmo's Sauce maker to promote 'Homestead' products

Submitted photo and press release:

CountryMax Stores, a Western New York family-owned business with 18 retail stores across the state, is partnering with Paul Guglielmo -- maker of Guglielmo’s Sauce, owner of Craft Cannery and host of a popular podcast -- to showcase its lineup of food items and home food-preparation products.

“People are growing and preserving their own food at home again, which is so exciting," says Guglielmo. “As a dog owner, I’ve been a CountryMax customer for years. When I found all the ‘people food’ items at the center of store, I said ‘I need to be part of this.’ ”

The homesteading trend, sometimes called "garden to table," is a space that CountryMax has long supported. Demand for quality seeds, gardening tools and canning products (including jars) has taken off in recent years. CountryMax Stores carry all the essentials, plus innovative new products to make harvesting and preserving fresh foods easy.

In addition, the retailer stocks many unique and/or hard-to-find prepared food products, including a huge selection of specialty soda flavors, Dutch Valley brand bulk treats and snacks, artisanal jerky brands, Jake & Amos jarred and pickled products and, of course, Guglielmo’s Sauce.

“In many ways, we’ve been preparing for the explosion in popularity that we see in backyard harvesting and the increased farm-to-table focus for our entire existence,” says Brad Payne, director of Sales.

“Longtime customers know us as the place to go every spring and summer when it’s time to plant their gardens, and we’re excited to continue to expand our offering in the most important part of that process -- the harvest.

"Paul’s reputation in Rochester as an authentic and well-respected voice who really resonates with people combined with his incredible knowledge in this area really is the perfect fit.”

Guglielmo, who was a Rochester radio personality before starting his sauce business, will be featured in radio and TV commercials, as well in publications, online videos and some live appearances. An experienced podcaster, Guglielmo plans to produce a limited-edition podcast series for the retailer.

“We’re even developing a live canning class,” he says. “I’ve taught (and taken) many cooking classes, but you don’t often get the opportunity to take a canning class. That will be different and cool!”

Watch for the CountryMax campaign featuring Paul Guglielmo to break in July and run through the fall harvest season.

