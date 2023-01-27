January 27, 2023 - 5:04pm
County GOP seeking candidates for coroner election
posted by Press Release in coroner, Genesee County Republican Committee, news.
Press release:
In the November 2023 election, the Office of Genesee County Coroner will be on the ballot for a four (4) year part-time term.
On Feb. 23, the Genesee County Republican Committee will be meeting to interview any Genesee County resident that may wish to serve our County in this very important position.
Preferable candidates should be able to serve 24/7 and should send a letter of intent and resume to:
Richard E. Siebert, Chairman
Genesee County Republican Committee
PO Box 171
Batavia, New York 14021
For questions or more information, please call Richard Siebert on his cell at (585) 356-9333
