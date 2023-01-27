County GOP seeking candidates for coroner election

Press release:

In the November 2023 election, the Office of Genesee County Coroner will be on the ballot for a four (4) year part-time term.

On Feb. 23, the Genesee County Republican Committee will be meeting to interview any Genesee County resident that may wish to serve our County in this very important position.

Preferable candidates should be able to serve 24/7 and should send a letter of intent and resume to:

Richard E. Siebert, Chairman

Genesee County Republican Committee

PO Box 171

Batavia, New York 14021

For questions or more information, please call Richard Siebert on his cell at (585) 356-9333