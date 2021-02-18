February 18, 2021 - 4:01pm
COVID-19 2nd Dose Vaccine Clinic from 9 to 1:45 tomorrow at GCC to be rescheduled
posted by Press Release in COVID-19 2nd Dose Vaccine Clinic, notify, GC health department, news.
Health Alert
The COVID-19 2nd Dose Vaccine Clinic scheduled for Friday, Feb. 19, at Genesee Community College in Batavia -- for appointments between 9 a.m. and 1:45 p.m. -- will be rescheduled due to the weather-related delay of vaccine delivery.
Anyone with an appointment during this time slot will be contacted directly by provided email or phone number to reschedule your appointment next week.
We apologize for the inconvenience.
The Genesee County Health Department
