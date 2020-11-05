Customize your GCC Virtual Open House experience -- make it 'suit you to a T'

Press release:

Everyone interested in attending Genesee Community College is encouraged to register and select which sessions best fit their own unique needs. Choose to hear the Financial Aid information or join later to meet key faculty and Athletics team coaches.

GCC is taking full advantage of the online environment to allow potential students and their families to zoom in and out of the sessions they choose. The registration form includes a complete agenda for selection.

Taking place completely online, Open House will begin at 9:30 a.m. with information about the Admissions process, Financial Aid, Educational Opportunity Program (EOP) and services specifically designed to support homeschooled students and adultlearners. Around 11 a.m.participants will get to hear about the role of GCC's Student Success Coaches and Campus Center Advisors and get some expert help figuring out if Online Learning is right for you.

Then, at noon, the Academic breakout sessions will give all participants a chance to meet faculty from their intended major, hear about program expectations and technology associated with the program.

After the breakouts, Transfer and Career Services will explain how they help students maximize their time and plan for the future they want. The Learning Center -- which provides FREE tutoring to GCC students, the Counseling, and Access and Accommodations offices will also present the plethora of services they provide to help ensure student success.

Then, at 1:30 p.m. listen in to the Student Experience Panel as they discuss "What is there to do at GCC?" and hear all about Living on Campus at College Village. Wrapping up the event, at 2:30 p.m. join the rest of the Cougar Pride in an informative Athletics presentation.

For more information contact GCC's Admissions Office at 1-866-CALL-GCC or by email at [email protected].

What: Customize Your Experience at GCC's Virtual Open House

When: Wednesday, Nov. 11, beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Where: Register and Choose Sessions to Attend at: www.genesee.edu/VisitGCC

Who: Students and Families of All Ages Interested in Attending GCC!

Background: For maximum convenience, effectiveness, and safety, Genesee Community College will host a customizable Virtual Open House on Wednesday, Nov. 11.