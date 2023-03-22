Darian Lake hosting hiring event on Saturday

Press release:

Six Flags Darien Lake is looking for 1,000 energetic and motivated team members who want to work where they play! From first-time job seekers to retirees looking for part-time work, Six Flags has something for everyone, there are positions available across multiple departments, including lifeguards, ride operators, food service, entertainment, security, admissions, retail, and camping, we offer flexible schedules and competitive wages. Most positions are available for applicants 16 years old and up, with select opportunities for candidates 14 years old and up.

With FREE park admission for team members AND a friend, discounts on food, beverage and retail, employee-exclusive events and more, there is a lot to be THRILLED about when working at Six Flags Darien Lake!

All interested candidates are encouraged to attend our spring on-site hiring event this Saturday, March 25, from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Six Flags Darien Lake Hotel. Applicants should bring their Social Security Card and a current Photo ID with proof of age OR a school ID & Birth Certificate.

Applicants can also apply online at any time by visiting sixflags.com/darienlake/jobs. For questions, call Six Flags Darien Lakes Human Resources office at 585 599 5108, Monday – Friday 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.