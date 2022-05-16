Local Matters

May 16, 2022 - 12:32pm

Darien Alexander Townline Road Bridge replacement project begins Monday

posted by Press Release in Darien Alexander Townline Road Bridge, Darien, Alexander, news, infrastructure.

Press release:

The Darien Alexander Townline Road Bridge, south of Attica Rd in the Towns of Darien and Alexander, will be closed beginning Monday, May 23, for a bridge replacement project. This locally administered federal aid project replaces the original short-span steel structure and abutments that dates to 1939 with new prestressed concrete hollow slab units and new abutments. The current bridge is posted for 12 tons and once replaced, the bridge will be open to full legal loads. This project is expected to take 3.5 months. During this time, the road will not be passable to regular traffic or emergency vehicles.

