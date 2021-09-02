September 2, 2021 - 9:45am
Deadline to nominate LeRoyan of the year coming soon
The deadline for submission of applications for “LeRoyan of the Year” Award is Saturday, September 11, 2021. Please mail to the American Legion 53 West Main or e-mail to [email protected] Qualities to be included in the nomination include a person that exemplifies True Americanism, good citizenship and service to the community. Thank you everyone please include your name and contact information and share with your friends.
