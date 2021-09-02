Local Matters

September 2, 2021 - 9:45am

Deadline to nominate LeRoyan of the year coming soon

posted by Press Release in LeRoyan of the Year, Le Roy, news.

Press release:

The deadline for submission of applications for “LeRoyan of the Year” Award is Saturday, September 11, 2021. Please mail to the American Legion 53 West Main or e-mail to [email protected] Qualities to be included in the nomination include a person that exemplifies True Americanism, good citizenship and service to the community. Thank you everyone please include your name and contact information and share with your friends.

