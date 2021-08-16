Drivers avoid serious injury, horse euthanized after racing accident at Batavia Downs

Press release:

An accident occurred near the 5/8th’s pole in the last race at Batavia Downs on Sunday afternoon after pacer Red Roll (Kyle Cummings) went down and Sizzling Summer (Denny Bucceri) and Hardts Or Bettor (Justin Huckabone) ran over him as close quarters prevented them from making a diversionary move. All three drivers were thrown from the sulky and two of the loose horses continued to run.

After the race, those horses were caught and upon examination, Sizzling Summer suffered multiple lacerations and required stitches and Hardts Or Bettor appeared to be all right. Red Roll had to be euthanized.

Drivers Kyle Cummings, Denny Bucceri, and Justin Huckabone were examined on-site and suffered minor bruises and abrasions. None were transported to area hospitals.