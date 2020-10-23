Eagle Star Housing receives donation from USG

Press release:

On Wednesday, October 21, 2020, United States Gypsum Company hosted a small socially distanced luncheon at their manufacturing plant and offices in Oakfield, NY. At the luncheon, USG Plant Manager Duane VanDuuren presented Eagle Star Housing with a donation of $5,000 to help support homeless veterans in the community. USG employs multiple veterans at their organization and were extremely honored to make the donation to a local organization helping homeless veterans. The funds will be used to help further the programming at the Pembroke House for homeless veterans and purchase much-needed supplies and equipment for the program.

United States Gypsum Company was founded in 1902 when 20 gypsum companies around the United States came together to form the company. At that time, they added more gypsum companies to form a network of gypsum mines, quarries and processing plants. Today, USG is known for inventing latex paint, mineral fiber ceiling tile, shaft wall elevator systems and Durock® cement panels and is a market leader in wallboard and gypsum products in North America. These products sped up the building process and improved the way buildings could be designed and built. USG has helped build some of the world’s most iconic structures, such as the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, the Lotte Tower in Seoul, and the Freedom Tower in New York. More information on United States Gypsum Company can be founded at www.USG.com.

Eagle Star Housing is a not for profit organization in NYS that provides housing services for homeless veterans. They have a 16-bed transitional housing program for homeless veterans in East Pembroke, NY as well as other programs for homeless veterans in Central and Western New York. Eagle Star has provided over 960 homeless veterans with over 81,000 nights of safe housing since opening its doors in 2012. Eagle Star is also developing a new 55-unit apartment building in Batavia that will have 28 designated apartments for homeless veterans with full support services. More information about Eagle Star Housing can be found at www.eaglestarhousing.com.