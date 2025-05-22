Elizabeth Riter to receive Outstanding Italian-American Award from Paolo Busti Foundation

Press Release:

Elizabeth Riter

Submitted photo.

Paolo Busti Foundation names Elizabeth Riter as Outstanding Italian-American. Elizabeth Riter is being honored as an Outstanding Italian-American by the Paolo Busti Cultural Foundation of Genesee County for her countless hours of community service.

Liz will receive her award at the Foundation Scholarship Dinner planned for 6:30 p.m. June 10 at Batavia Downs. Tickets may be purchased at Ben’s Appliances, 634 East Main St, or from any board member.

Liz relocated to Batavia in 1988 after completing her Master’s degree at Alfred University. A born leader, Liz became involved in the Batavia Area Jaycees, soon becoming Individual Development Vice President and Community Services Vice President. Community Involvement led to Liz’s commitment to make Batavia and Genesee County a better place.

Liz began her career at GCASA, The Genesee Council on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse, now UConnectCare. Her role as Prevention/Student Assistance Counselor at Notre Dame High School in Batavia led to her role as the Chief Compliance and Quality Assurance Director.

Assuming roles of Secretary, Vice President and President of the Board of Directors of the Genesee County Mental Health Association were inevitable. Leading with her strength and her kindness, Liz volunteered for the Parent Teacher Organization at Robert Morris Elementary School, serving as Vice President and later President.

Liz has continued to give and give, volunteering for Genesee Cancer Assistance and the Batavia Rotary Club. Liz and her husband John have chaired the YMCA Invest in Youth/Strong Communities campaign together several times and Liz has served on the United Memorial Medical Center Quality Committee Board for the last 3 years.

Liz attributes much of her Italian heritage to the importance of family and tradition. The values of respect, kindness, helping others, loyalty to family and friends, honesty and hard work shaped Liz’s future and were instilled in her children. Elizabeth Riter is the perfect person to be receiving the “Outstanding Italian-American of Genesee County” Award. Her Italian background and strong Italian values learned, which have influenced Liz’s commitment to serve, while fulfilling the demands of career, wife and mother, are to be admired and recognized.

Liz’s maternal great-grandparents, Maria (Tomasso) and Joseph Basile, came from Campobasso, Italy. Liz’s grandmother Rita was the youngest of their six children. Liz’s maternal great-grandparents were Michael, who was originally from Modugno, Italy and Teresa Razzante. Her grandfather Eugene was the eldest of their nine children.