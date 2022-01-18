Expect water shut off on Elliot St., from Liberty St., to Jackson St.

Press Release:

A letter from Superintendent Water and Wastewater, Michael Ficarella:

The City of Batavia Water Department is repairing a water main break at the intersection of Liberty Street and Ellicott Street. Expect the water to be shut off on Ellicott Street, from Liberty Street to Jackson Street. There is the potential that the water may need to be shut off on Liberty Street, from Ellicott Street heading north to Main Street.

The length of time the water will be off is unknown.

Traffic will not be able to pass through the Ellicott Street intersection coming off of Liberty Street in both directions while the repairs are being made.

As always, when the water is restored it may be discolored. Please refrain from doing any laundry until the water runs clear.

The public’s patience is greatly appreciated.

Thank you,

Michael Ficarella

Superintendent Water and Wastewater