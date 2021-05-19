'Field of Thanks' June 6-13 outside St. James's church will display U.S. flags honoring local heroes

Submitted photo and press release:

An independant “Field of Thanks” team of Genesee County volunteers is dedicating the week of June 6 through 13 to people and organizations -- both civilian and military -- that have served their community and country this past year during the coronavirus pandemic.

The "Field of Thanks" is made possible through the organizational efforts of Phyllis Draycott, the planning team, and the patronage of area businesses, service organizations, and individuals through purchase of $50 flag packages in support of designated civilian and military "heroes."

The result will be a no-cost, self-guided tour of 67 U.S. flags on display daily from 1 to 6 p.m. that week on the grounds of St. James Episcopal Church, 405 E. Main St., Batavia.

Each flag will be accompanied by a plaque depicting the story of an essential worker, law enforcement officer, other first responders, and those in our armed forces.

Visitors during those hours will also be able to stop by a staffed information table where a map will help them find familiar names of locals from World War I through present.

There will be two ceremonies. The Opening Ceremony is Sunday, June 6th at 1 p.m. and will feature a flag dedication and remarks by Assemblyman Steve Hawley and William Joyce, director of the county's Veterans Service Organization. The Closing Ceremony is Sunday, June 13th at 5 p.m. and will honor heroes in attendance and feature patron flag presentations and a flag retreat assisted by members of the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.

Updated COVID-19 restrictions will be observed.

Net proceeds will be divided between two nonprofits: WNY Heroes and Meals on Wheels.

Photo: Maureen Scoville, Rose Rumery, organizer Phyllis Draycott, Joanne Fleming, Donna Kauffman and Joan Ellison examine a sample plaque and flag setup for the "Field of Thanks."