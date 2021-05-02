First Communicants celebrate Mass this morning at St. Mary's

Submitted photos and information.

Photos of First Communicants this morning at the Liturgy of the Eucharist at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church.

Above and below, Catechist Marie Bigsby presenting certificates to the children.

Above, Miles and Lena Meyer kneeling in prayer.

Above, Miles Meyer receives the Holy Eucharist during Communion from Deacon Henry Moscicki at the Celebration of Mass this morning at St. Mary's.

Above, a boy receives the Holy Eucharist during Communion from Deacon Henry Moscicki at the Celebration of Mass this morning at St. Mary's.

Above, Deacon Henry Moscicki with Miles Meyer reading the Prayers of the Faithful.

Above, Deacon Henry Moscicki giving the homily.

Father Bob Waters at the altar.