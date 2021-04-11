First-dose Moderna vaccination clinics scheduled this week

Press release:

The Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments (GO Health) have first-dose Moderna vaccination clinics with appointments available open for any New York State individuals who reside, work or study in the state.

Whichever COVID-19 vaccine available is the right vaccine to get now! All approved vaccines are effective and saves lives. We encourage anyone that is currently eligible to register for an upcoming clinic.

“We have clinics scheduled on Monday, April 12 at the Ridgeway Fire Hall, Route 104, Medina; on Wednesday, April 14th a clinic at the Athletic Center at Genesee Community College's Batavia Campus Center; and on Thursday, April 15th at Ridgeway Fire Hall,” said Paul Pettit, Public Health director for GO Health.

“These clinics are open to anyone who is 18 and older. We want to see all of these clinics filled up with those who can also commit to returning for the second dose of the Moderna vaccine 28 days later.”

Visit the vaccination webpage at https://bit.ly/GOHealthVaccine. Choose either the Genesee County-run Moderna or the Orleans County-run Moderna Clinic button to make your appointment. You may have to scroll down to the date you want depending on the location of the clinic.

When you register, it will also show which vaccine will be at the clinic during that day. Keep the link handy, as we will be announcing additional clinics in the weeks to come. The buttons are live when we have that particular vaccine available. If the clinic is full or we do not have vaccine, it will show "No Appointments Available." Please share this information with family, friends, co-workers and social groups.

If you are interested in making an appointment to get your COVID-19 vaccination, now is the time to do it locally!