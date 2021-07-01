Flash Flood Warning in effect now until 1:30 a.m. for Central Genesee County

From the National Weather Service office in Buffalo:

At 10:28 p.m. the National Weather Service in Buffalo issued a Flash Flood Warning for Central Genesee County in Western New York until 1:30 a.m. July 2.

Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Radar estimated that 2 to 3 inches of rain has already fallen over the warned area and an additional half to one inch of rain will be possible.

Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Batavia, Oakfield and East Pembroke.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS -- "Turn around, don`t drown" when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.