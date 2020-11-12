Forty new positive coronavirus cases in Genesee County since Tuesday

Press release:

New positives since Tuesday, Nov. 11* as of 2 p.m.

Genesee County received 40 new positive cases of COVID-19. Due to the volume of positives, further data will be updated tomorrow. Staff are working on contact tracing. The Health Department has been notified of a positive staff at Batavia High School. The individual is on mandatory isolation until they recover. Contact tracing is in process for those who are considered close contacts and will be placed on mandatory quarantine for 14 days from the last contact with the positive individual. The school will remain open for learning unless otherwise announced. The Health Department has been notified of a positive student at Byron Bergen Jr. /Sr. High School. The individual is on mandatory isolation until they recover. Contact tracing is in process for those who are considered close contacts and will be placed on mandatory quarantine for 14 days from the last contact with the positive individual. The school will remain open for learning unless otherwise announced.

Orleans County received 30 new positive cases of COVID-19.



The new positive cases reside in Albion, Shelby, Clarendon, Barre, Gaines, Yates, Murray, and Ridgeway.

The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, and 50s.

Ten of the individuals were on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.

Five of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.

The Health Department has been notified of a positive student at Holley High School, Albion High School and Lyndonville High School. All of the students were on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive. Albion also has one staff member who tested positive and was not on quarantine prior to testing positive. The individuals are on mandatory isolation until they recover. Contact tracing is in process for those who are considered close contacts and will be placed on mandatory quarantine for 14 days from the last contact with the positive individual.

One of the positive individuals is hospitalized.

*No data was released yesterday because of Veterans Day; so the latest data is a two-day total.