October 28, 2020 - 5:10pm
Four new cases of COVID-19 reported in Genesee County today
Press release:
New Cases – As of 2 p.m.
- Genesee County received four new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The new positive cases reside in Batavia, Bergen, Darien, and Le Roy.
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 40s, 60s, and 70s.
- One of the individuals was on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Thirteen new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.
- Three of the positive individuals are hospitalized.
- Genesee County Health Department received one of Elba elementary students has a confirmed case of COVID-19. The last date the student was in school was Oct. 23. The Genesee County Health Department will be in touch with the students that were identified in our contract tracing efforts. Elba’s Universal Pre-Kindergarten program will be going to a 100-percent distance learning model until Nov. 9.
- Orleans County received six new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The new positive cases reside in Carlton, Barre, Shelby and Murray.
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 40s, 60s and 70s.
- None of the individuals were on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Sixteen new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.
- Two of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- Two of the positive individuals are hospitalized.
- Orleans County was informed today, Oct. 28, that one of the Albion students has tested positive for COVID-19. The student is a hybrid learner in the Albion Middle School. Last day the student was in the school was Thursday, Oct. 22, all contacts have been identified and have been placed under mandatory quarantine.