Free COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Genesee County is Thursday, rapid test clinic is this Wednesday

Press release:

This week, Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments (GO Health) are hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics at their respective health departments. For the first time, each clinic will offer all three vaccines, Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (J&J).

The Pfizer vaccine is available for anyone 12 years of age and older and the J&J and Moderna vaccine is available for anyone 18 years of age and older. J&J is one dose, and Moderna and Pfizer are two doses.

Genesee County will hold their vaccination clinic on Wednesday, June 30th from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at 3837 W. Main Street Road in Batavia. Orleans County will hold their clinic on Thursday, July 1st from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at 14016 State Route 31, Suite 101.

Both vaccine clinics are available for walk-ins and registration. If you are interested in making an appointment, visit the GO Health website at https://gohealthny.org/covid-19-vaccine-information/.

“We want to continue to provide opportunities for our residents to get vaccinated as we try to increase vaccination rates for each county,” said Paul Pettit, Public Health director for GO Health.

“According to the Finger Lakes Vaccine Hub, Orleans County is currently at 51.2 percent and Genesee County is at 55.6 percent of population (12+) with at least one dose. Our goal is to vaccinate as many residents as possible.”

If you are a business/church/organization that is interested in hosting a vaccination clinic, please fill out the survey and one of our staff members will be in contact with you -- https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/GOHealthPopUpVaccineClinic.

For those who are seeking testing, both health departments provide free rapid testing for those without symptoms at the respective Health Departments.

For Genesee County, a rapid test drive-through clinic is scheduled for Wednesday, June 30th from 10:00-10:30 a.m. at County Building #2, 3837 W. Main St. Road, Batavia.

For Orleans County, a rapid test clinic is scheduled for Thursday, July 1st 10-10:30 a.m. at the Orleans County Health Department at 14016 Route 31 West, Albion.

For the rapid test clinics, registration is required. To register for rapid testing for the Genesee Test Clinic: http://bit.ly/GeneseeTests. To register for the Orleans Test Clinic: https://bit.ly/OCHDRapidTest.

For COVID-19 inquiries, those that do not have internet, vaccine/testing registration assistance and questions related to testing and vaccines, please call (585) 344-2580, ext. 5559, for Genesee County, and (585) 589-2762 for Orleans County.

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit the GO Health website at www.GOHealthNY.org and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/GOHealthNY.