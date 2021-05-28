Friends of Richmond Library announce return of book sale June 19, also donations now accepted

Press release:

The Friends of Richmond Memorial Library are pleased to announce the return of the book sale! The Friends will host a special sale on Saturday, June 19 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the library.

This is the first sale since the coronavirus pandemic began, so the Friends are relaunching in a big way with plenty of new items to choose from!

There will be spaces set up in the Gallery Room, the Wilber-Fox Memorial Room and the Reading Room to browse for books.

“It’s been more than a year and we’re very excited to safely resume our sales,” said Friends of the Library Board President Kathy Zipkin. “The Friends sale has become a staple in the community, and we’re grateful for everyone’s support and patience. We know many people have been holding onto their books to donate!”

With the return of the book sale, the Friends gratefully accept your donations of gently used or new books and DVDs, BluRay, and CDs in good condition.

Before bringing your books for donation, the library asks you to consider:

Is there significant wear and tear, such as a broken binding, or loose, torn, or missing covers or pages?

Is there mold or mildew? Books with mold or mildew often smell musty and are discolored or spotted.

Is there water damage or staining?

Do the books have a strong odor such as cigarette smoke?

If you answered “yes” to any of the above questions, the library will not be able to make use of your donation.

Other types of materials that are not needed are textbooks and encyclopedias.

Donations are accepted anytime the library is open, Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. - 9 pm, and Friday and Saturday 9 am – 5 pm. For very large donations (more than four boxes at a time) the library asks you to call ahead to (585) 343-9550, ext. 3.

Please place all donations in the bin located in the lobby. The library requests that you do not place donations in the book drop or on the loading dock.

All proceeds from the Friends of the Library sales benefit the Friends, who use the funds for library advocacy and programming. Payments for sale items can be made by cash or check.

Richmond Memorial Library continually provides access to physical and virtual resources and services that meet the educational, informational and recreational needs of its diverse community in a safe and comfortable environment.

Richmond Memorial Library is located at 19 Ross St in the City of Batavia.