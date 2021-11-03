GCC Foundation announces 2021 Encore

Press release:

The Genesee Community College Foundation is excited to announce tickets are now on sale for the 2021 Encore celebration taking place on Saturday, December 4, 2021, in the Richard C. Call Arena at GCC's Batavia Campus. Tickets are on sale now at www.gccfoundationinc.org/encore

Since its inception, Encore has provided an opportunity for the local community to raise funds for student scholarships. In 2020, the Foundation awarded over $120,000 in scholarships. As the world and economic factors change, the need for scholarships grows - and so does Encore!

Under the direction of co-chairs John and Cathy Witkowski and with the help of presenting sponsor, Tompkins Financial Corporation, the GCC Foundation is Putting on the Ritz for one and all! Tickets include dinner, drinks, dancing, and a holiday concert by "Nik and the Nice Guys" on Saturday, December 4, 2021, from 6 - 10 p.m.

"GCC has seen tremendous growth over the years and part of the success is the generosity of the alumni and communities that surround the college," John Witkowski said. "It's an honor for Cathy and me to co-chair Encore - Putting on the Ritz! It's an event that supports our students and pays dividends for future success for not only the GLOW region but also globally."

"After putting three kids through school, John and I realize the fundamental importance of education and what it means to the future of our communities and families. Hosting this event is an opportunity for us to help many more students achieve their dreams for the future. There is nothing better than to support such a meaningful cause and have a great time while doing so," said Cathy Witkowski. "We are excited to bring back the positive side of the Roaring Twenties! We want everyone to join us for Putting on the Ritz on December 4, 2021!!"

John Witkowski has been President and Chief Executive Officer of the Independent Bankers Association of New York State (IBANYS) since 2014. IBANYS is the only trade association solely representing local, independent community banks in New York. He is a Director of the New York Business Development Corporation; ICBA Securities; the Genesee Community College Foundation and the Buffalo Bills Alumni Association.

Mr. Witkowski has extensive experience in the New York banking industry. He was President & CEO of Wyoming County Bank, and Regional President/EVP of Retail Banking at Five Star Bank where he oversaw small business development, mortgage operations, investment and fee-based services, and the retail branch network. Earlier in his career with Fleet and Bank of America, he developed strategic initiatives such as remote relationship management for small business customers. He also was President of JW Consulting Group, advising banks, small businesses, and entrepreneurs.

A native New Yorker, Mr. Witkowski earned a degree in Economics from Columbia University in New York City. As a student-athlete and quarterback of the football team, he was the winner of the 1982 Asa A. Bushnell Cup for leadership, competitive spirit, contribution to the team, and accomplishments on the field. He holds 12 passing records, six total offense marks, and five Ivy League records. After graduating and before beginning his banking career, he was selected by the Detroit Lions in the 1984 National Football League draft and played several seasons in the NFL and the World League of American Football.

Tompkins Financial Corporation will be the presenting sponsor for the fabulous Putting on the Ritz evening and has donated generously to this year's student scholarships.

"At Tompkins, local is at the heart of who we are, which is why we value the direct impact GCC has on our local community," said David S. Boyce, Tompkins Insurance President & CEO. "Thank you to GCC for its role in educating our future leaders and leading us to a better tomorrow."

Each year, GCC offers opportunities to sponsor the Encore event. These sponsorships are critically important to the scholarships GCC provides its students and are available at several levels this year: the High Roller Table - $1,500; the Rolls Royce Gild - $1,000; Studebaker Society - $600; and the Roadster Circle - $300. Each of these levels includes tickets (ten, six, four and 2 respectively) for the event. Of course, individual Platinum Patron Tickets are also available for $100 per person.

To help make a difference as a sponsor, please complete the online forms at www.gccfoundationinc.org/encore or contact the Foundation Office at (585) 345-6809, or [email protected] today.