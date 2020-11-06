GCC's Veterans Day Virtual Celebration website is live now through Wednesday

Press release:

Veterans Day, like so many other important events in 2020 will look a little different this year. But the Adult Educational Opportunities Center (AEOC) at Genesee Community College refused to let a global health pandemic stand in the way of honoring this country's veterans.

Through the hard work and collaboration of the College's staff and faculty and the dedicated team at the AEOC, a special Virtual Veterans Day Celebration has been created and is now live online at www.genesee.edu/veterans-day for all to see.

The site will remain live throughout Veterans Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11.

"While we will miss the ability to shake our Veterans' hands and thank them face to face, we are very excited to be able to expand our reach and be able to share this with those who have been unable to attend our events in the past," said AEOC Director Staci Williams.

GCC is also hosting an online, customizable Open House on Nov. 11 where potential students and families can participate in sessions of their choice. Details on how to participate are available at GCC's Virtual Open House.

What: GCC's Veterans Day Celebration Website is Live!

When: NOW!

Where: online at www.genesee.edu/veterans-day

Who: All are invited to join in honoring our veterans.