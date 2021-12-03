GCEDC Board approves Valiant Real Estates USA Inc. investment of $4.5 million for old warehouse

Press Release:

The Genesee County Economic Development Center (GCEDC) Board of Directors approved assistance for a $4.5 million project investment by Valiant Real Estate USA Inc. for a bus operations facility in the town of Batavia at its board meeting on Thursday, December 2, 2021.

Valiant Real Estate USA Inc.’s 20,000 sq. ft. facility will include office space, training space, repair areas and storage in order to support school districts and school bus operators across the Western New York and the Finger Lakes regions. The proposed facility will be located less than a mile of Interstate 90 Exit 48, providing a strong logistics base for the project.

The project includes infrastructure to support future utilization of electric/clean energy vehicles and related initiatives. Over the next three years Valiant Real Estate USA Inc. plans to create up to 19 new jobs and 12 part-time jobs. The $430,120 in estimated assistance to the project is estimated to produce a $50 return for every $1 of assistance.

The GCEDC Board also accepted an application from Mega Properties Inc. and approved scheduling a public hearing on the potential assistance for the purchase of a vacant 142,000 sq. ft building in the town of Batavia and plans to develop the building into a warehouse distribution facility. The proposed $8.5 million financial investment by Mega Properties Inc. would retain nine full-time employees and the creation of up to 11 new jobs. The project has requested approximately $600,000 in property, sales, and mortgage tax exemptions.