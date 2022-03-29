GCEDC board to consider incentives for warehouse building in Pembroke

Press release:

The Genesee County Economic Development Center (GCEDC) Board of Directors will consider a final resolution for a proposed $3.25 million financial investment by J&R Fancher Property Holdings LLC at its board meeting today.

J&R Fancher Property Holdings LLC is proposing to build a 52,332 sq. ft. facility in the town of Pembroke at the 67-acre Buffalo East Tech Park. The warehouse includes a 45,000 sq. ft. pre-engineered steel warehouse building with 7,332 sq. ft. office space.

The project would create four new jobs and generate an estimated $9 in economic activity for every $1 of public investment. The project has requested approximately $900,000 in sales, mortgage, and property tax exemptions.

A public hearing on the proposed project was held on March 21 in the town of Pembroke.

The March 29, 2022, GCEDC Board meeting will be held remotely at 4 p.m. A livestream and on-demand recording of the meeting also will be available at www.gcedc.com.