Genesee Cancer Assistance announces 25th anniversary celebration

Press release:

Genesee Cancer Assistance is pleased to announce the upcoming celebration in honor of their service to Genesee County.

Founded in 1995, the organization’s goal has been to help alleviate some of the difficulties experienced by cancer patients, their families, and caregivers. GCA provides financial assistance and free support services to those residents affected by cancer in Genesee County.

During the past 26 years, GCA has been able to assist thousands of individuals!

This belated 25th Anniversary Celebration is scheduled for Saturday, November 20th at the newly renovated Batavia Downs Park Place. The evening is designed to thank our many sponsors and supporters, recognize the many dedicated volunteers who make GCA possible, and honor those impacted by cancer.

Please join us for this special evening. Doors open at 4:30 pm with appetizers at 5:00 pm and dinner served at 6:00 pm. (Cash bar available). Tickets for the dinner event can be purchased by contacting (585) 345-0417 or https://gca-25th-anniversary.evenbrite.com/. The ticket price of $35.00 includes appetizers, a delicious buffet dinner, coffee/tea, and dessert. This price also includes $25 in free play to enjoy at the casino!

Reserve your tickets now through Friday, November 12th.