Genesee County 4H accepting new members

Press release:

The Genesee County 4-H Program is now accepting new youth members for the upcoming 4-H year that runs from October 1, 2021 to September 30, 2022. 4-H is a nationwide youth program that connects youth age 5-18 to a variety of hands-on learning opportunities.

There are a variety of clubs and programs offered by the Genesee County 4-H Program. Project areas include animal sciences, arts and crafts, leadership, community service, gardening, public speaking and more. Enrollment fees for Genesee County residents are $25 per youth or $50 per family of two or more youth.

Now is also a great time to enroll as an adult volunteer or start a 4-H Club. Volunteers are essential to our program and allow you to share your hobbies with interested youth. Projects can be as varied as sewing, arts and crafts, cooking, animal science and more. 4-H volunteer opportunities range from coordinating monthly club meetings to leading a one-time craft project. Whatever you have to offer, 4-H has a place for you!

For more information about joining the Genesee County 4-H Program, please contact the 4-H Office at [email protected] or (585) 343-3040 ext. 101. Enrollment forms are also available on our website at http://genesee.cce.cornell.edu/4-h-youth-development/how-to-join-4-h