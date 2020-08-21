August 21, 2020 - 4:15pm
Genesee County has one new case of COVID-19
posted by Press Release in news, covid-19, coronavirus.
Press release:
New Cases – As of 2 p.m.
- Genesee County received one new positive case of COVID-19.
- The new positive case resides in Le Roy.
- The positive individual is in their 40s.
- The individual was not mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Two of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation.
- Twenty-three new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.
- One of the positive individuals is hospitalized.
- Orleans County received zero new positive cases of COVID-19.
- Eleven new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.