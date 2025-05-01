Genesee County highlights Apple Tree Acres at GCEDC annual meeting

Press Release:

The Genesee County Economic Development Center (GCEDC) celebrated the work of its economic development partners and the impact generated by the Apple Tree Acres business park with over 240 stakeholders gathered Friday.

The work of the town and village of Bergen, the commitments by homegrown businesses, and the support of New York State were recognized at the GCEDC’s annual meeting for generating a hub for economic development at Apple Tree Acres.

The 185-acre site is the latest, and largest, Genesee County shovel-ready site to be fully developed and sold to private companies. Current companies at Apple Tree Acres employ over 400 professionals with a cumulative payroll estimated at $30 million and contribute over $343,000 in annual property taxes and PILOT revenue.

“I’m pleased today to offer Apple Tree Acres as a case study for how economic development is making a positive impact in Genesee County,” GCEDC President & CEO Mark Masse told guests at the GCEDC’s annual meeting. “The economic impacts of Apple Tree Acres to the town, village and county cannot be underestimated. Not only have companies invested over $100 million in Bergen, they have also generated a significant value to municipal services.”

In recognition of the success of Apple Tree Acres, the town and village of Bergen were both recognized as the GCEDC’s Economic Development Partners of the Year. Town of Bergen Supervisor Ernest Haywood and Village Mayor Joseph Chimino accepted the awards.

During the annual meeting, the GCEDC also presented a video featuring testimonials from businesses at the Apple Tree Acres. Tenants reflected on the support provided by the GCEDC and their success in Bergen.

“We were pleased to showcase the businesses that have contributed to our goal of rebuilding the manufacturing and skilled trades sectors that have created more and better jobs for our residents,” said Masse.

In 2024, projects supported by the GCEDC pledged the creation and retention of over 600 careers. These projects spread across Genesee County’s business parks and other sites are estimated to produce an economic impact of $202 million. These include new municipal revenues and salaries for careers generated by over $1 billion of investment.

“When a community can work together to develop solutions, the rewards can be transformational and have generational impacts,” Masse said.