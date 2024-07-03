Genesee County law enforcement to participate in STOP-DWI campaign July 3 - 7

Press Release:

Genesee County law enforcement agencies, including the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, the City of Batavia Police Department, and the Village of LeRoy Police Department will be participating in a coordinated effort with the STOP-DWI program to bring awareness to the dangers of impaired driving.

The statewide STOP-DWI High Visibility Engagement Campaign will start Wednesday, July 3 continuing thru Sunday, July 7. The Fourth of July is a wonderful time to celebrate with family and friends but all too often festivities turn tragic.

The fact is this iconic American holiday is also one of the deadliest holidays of the year due to impaired-driving crashes. Highly visible, highly publicized efforts like STOP-DWI High Visibility Engagement Campaigns aim to further reduce the incidence of impaired driving.

Impaired driving is completely preventable – all it takes is a little planning.