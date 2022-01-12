Genesee County Master Gardeners offer virtual 'Garden Talk' series

Press Release:

Is your New Year’s resolution to do more gardening? If so, join the Genesee County Master Gardeners for their monthly Garden Talk starting February 3. We’ll take off with “Monarchs - their flight, their plight and what you can do.” Master Gardener Pam M. will talk about the Monarch butterfly and the challenges it faces. Monarch butterflies have had huge population declines over the past 20 years. One reason is habitat loss. Once a common sight, they are perilously close to being added to the Endangered Species List. Join us to learn about their life cycle, what they need to thrive, survive, and how you can help rescue these beautiful creatures with your garden.

March 3 – “Plants of Shakespeare” with Master Gardener Connie B. Although Shakespeare most likely was not a gardener, he constantly referenced plants in his plays and sonnets. The program will focus on plants found in Shakespeare's literary works, as well as plants popular in Elizabethan gardens and folklore.

April 7 – “Spring into the Garden” with Master Gardener Suzanne B. Once the spring weather hits, everyone wants to rush out into the garden, but sometimes the garden isn’t ready for every chore. We’ll have plenty of tips on what you can do to get your garden ready for spring.

May 5 – “Kitchen Gardens” with Master Gardener Kathie W. Kitchen gardens have been around for as long as humans have lived in communities. And no, they are not gardens in your kitchen! Join us to find out a little history, a little design, and what exactly is a kitchen garden, and what can be planted in yours.

June 2 – “Playing in the Dirt - Risks and Benefits” with Master Gardener Irene H. Gardening offers many health and life benefits to the gardener, but it also has its risks. Some will surprise you!

We hope to be able to return to an in-person option for Garden Talk programs, but the February program will only be available via Zoom. Garden Talk runs from Noon to 12:45 pm. This free series is open to all. Registration is required. Please visit our events page at the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Genesee

County website http://genesee.cce.cornell.edu/events. After registering a Zoom link will be sent to your email with your personal link to the event.

Master Gardener events will be posted on the CCE Genesee County website and on our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/CCEofGenesee. Garden Talk programs are recorded and posted to our CCE Genesee YouTube page at

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaXK_W80PkoUBj-HBm8OFMA/videos.