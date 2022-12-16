Genesee County named Clean Energy Community by NYSERDA

Press release:

Genesee County officials have recently been notified of the naming of this community as a Clean Energy Community by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) and an awarded eligibility of a $5000 Designation Grant.

The Genesee County Planning Department in collaboration with the Genesee/Finger Lakes Regional Planning Council recently completed four high-impact actions under NYSERDA’s Clean Energy Community program which allowed for the designation. This program is for local governments across NYS who are striving to create a healthy and sustainable environment by investing in future-focused clean energy solutions for their community, while at the same time facing unprecedented societal and financial challenges.