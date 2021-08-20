Genesee County reports eight COVID-19 hospitalizations of mostly unvaccinated patients

Press release:

“Both Genesee and Orleans Counties are now in a high level of community transmission according to the CDC COVID Data Tracker (https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view),” stated Paul Pettit, Director of the Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments (GO Health). “Genesee and Orleans Counties are currently at 99 active cases. We are also reporting eleven hospitalizations between the two counties, with eight in Genesee and three in Orleans. All of these hospitalizations are community members across the age spectrum and not nursing home residents. The majority are unvaccinated.”

We encourage everyone to follow the public health prevention precautions as noted below. It is important for those who are not currently vaccinated to talk with their primary care provider to determine whether getting vaccinated is right for them. “The best way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19 or health complications from COVID-19 is to get vaccinated. The vaccine is proven to be safe and effective,” stated Pettit.

Per the CDC recommendations for communities with the high spread of COVID-19, we encourage everyone, vaccinated and unvaccinated, to wear masks when indoors in public and when at crowded outdoor settings.

Everyone should continue practicing the following public health prevention precautions:

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Wash your hands often with soap and water.

If water is not readily available, use hand sanitizer.

Wash and sanitize frequently shared/touched items.

Stay 6 feet away from others and avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid crowds and poorly ventilated spaces.

Wear a face mask indoors in public and crowded outdoor settings.

Monitor your health daily and stay home if you are experiencing any symptoms.

Get tested if you are experiencing symptoms and self-isolate until you get your results back. If you test positive for COVID, you are to isolate for 10 days.

For up to date data, GO Health updates the Emerging Issues page of the website (https://gohealthny.org/emerging-issues/) on Mondays and Thursdays and posts the data on our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages (GOHealthNY is the user name for each of these platforms).

The Genesee, Orleans, Wyoming County Health Departments COVID-19 Case and Vaccination Tracker is updated daily (https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/5f8401b0516247b490934303e3975e49/)