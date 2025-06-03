Genesee County Youth Lead accepting applications for the 2025-2026 school year

Press Release:
The Genesee County Youth Bureau is now accepting applications for Genesee Youth Lead. This eight-month program focuses on developing leadership skills through thoughtful sessions and hands-on experiences. Each session is focused on a specific topic, which varies year to year depending on the interest of the youth.
Topics include:
- Agriculture
- Arts and Culture
- Business
- Community Service
- Emergency Preparedness
- Government
- Health and Human Services
- Job Readiness Training
- Law Enforcement
- Leadership Opportunities
- Team Building
- Tourism
The Youth Lead program begins in October 2025 and ends in May 2026. Sessions are held the second Wednesday of each month from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at GVEP (BOCES), except for in March. Session dates are October 8, November 12, December 10, January 14, February 11, March 16, April 8, and May 13.
Eligibility Criteria:
- Must be in grades 9-12 during the 2025-2026 academic school year
- Must attend school in Genesee County
- Must complete an application, provide supplemental letters, and complete an interview with Youth Bureau staff
- Must be able to make up any and all missed schoolwork
Applications are due to the Youth Bureau no later than Wednesday, September 1. Please email completed applications and letters to Genesee.youthbureau@dfa.state.ny.us or mail documents to Genesee County Youth Bureau, 5130 East Main Street Batavia.
Additional information can be found at https://shorturl.at/DLLnA. Please feel free to reach out with any questions or comments.