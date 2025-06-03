Genesee County Youth Lead accepting applications for the 2025-2026 school year

Press Release:

The Genesee County Youth Bureau is now accepting applications for Genesee Youth Lead. This eight-month program focuses on developing leadership skills through thoughtful sessions and hands-on experiences. Each session is focused on a specific topic, which varies year to year depending on the interest of the youth.

Topics include:

Agriculture

Arts and Culture

Business

Community Service

Emergency Preparedness

Government

Health and Human Services

Job Readiness Training

Law Enforcement

Leadership Opportunities

Team Building

Tourism

The Youth Lead program begins in October 2025 and ends in May 2026. Sessions are held the second Wednesday of each month from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at GVEP (BOCES), except for in March. Session dates are October 8, November 12, December 10, January 14, February 11, March 16, April 8, and May 13.

Eligibility Criteria:

Must be in grades 9-12 during the 2025-2026 academic school year

Must attend school in Genesee County

Must complete an application, provide supplemental letters, and complete an interview with Youth Bureau staff

Must be able to make up any and all missed schoolwork

Applications are due to the Youth Bureau no later than Wednesday, September 1. Please email completed applications and letters to Genesee.youthbureau@dfa.state.ny.us or mail documents to Genesee County Youth Bureau, 5130 East Main Street Batavia.

Additional information can be found at https://shorturl.at/DLLnA. Please feel free to reach out with any questions or comments.