GLOW With Your Hands seeks volunteers for September 30 event

Press Release:

Registration has opened for volunteers to help guide 1,200 students from Genesee, Livingston, Orleans, and Wyoming counties through an impactful day of hands-on career exploration at the Sept. 30 GLOW With Your Hands: Manufacturing event.

The annual fall manufacturing event and spring healthcare event have reached over 5,000 students since 2019. It’s an accomplishment GLOW With Your Hands organizers credit to the volunteers who take on opportunities before, during, and after the events

“Our students, our businesses, and our communities all benefit from the efforts of our local volunteers,” said Karyn Winters, GLOW With Your Hands Co-Chair. “Volunteers truly give students the best hands-on experience in dozens of modern careers available in the GLOW Region’s manufacturing, agricultural, skilled trades, and food manufacturing businesses.”

Registration is available at glowwithyourhands.com/manufacturingvolunteers.

Opportunities for volunteers include assembly of student hard hats in the weeks leading up to the event, event set-up and clean-up the week of the event, and event-day roles at the Genesee County Fairgrounds as tour guides for school groups. Registration has also opened for sponsors and exhibitors.

“There are so many ways to contribute to GLOW With Your Hands: Manufacturing,” Winters said. “We are excited to work with you to help make this our biggest and most successful GLOW With Your Hands.”

For more information, visit glowwithyourhands.com