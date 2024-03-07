GO ART! offering creative arts camp and learn how to audition workshop

Press Release:

GO ART! is hosting a Creative Arts Camp during April Break (April 1 - 5).

This camp is tailored to students in grades K-6. Grade school students will create and maintain positive connections while enjoying hands-on exploration of various disciplines including culinary arts, visual arts, performing arts, and literary arts.

Participants will build upon problem-solving and critical-thinking skills while increasing their knowledge about different mediums and forms of art in a safe, inclusive, and structured environment.

In the past, we have done visual arts projects while learning about famous artists and art movements, created puppets and put on plays, played in the musical garden, learned about different styles of dance, as well as various arts and crafts projects.

Please drop off your camper between 8:45 and 9 a.m. and pick them up between 2:45 and 3 p.m. GO ART! will provide snacks and water but don’t forget to send your camper with lunch.

Registration is required to attend Creative Arts Camp and spots are limited. https://goart.org/programming/exlporeart/exlporeart-children/, call (585) 343-9313 or email Jodi at jfisher@goart.org.

Learn How to Audition with Maryanne Arena at GO ART!

GO ART! is hosting a ‘Learn How to Audition Workshop’ with GCC Director of Fine and Performing Arts Maryanne Arena on Saturdays in April (6, 13, 20, and 27) from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Classes will include: Picking appropriate material, contrasting monologues, cold readings, and improv). Nail that next audition by working with Maryanne and learning the essentials!

The class will cost $180 for the 4 week session but the knowledge you will come away with will serve participants for years to come. Pre-registration is required and spots are limited. This workshop is for high schoolers to adults only. To register and reserve your spot visit www.goart.org/programming/exlporeart/exploreart-adult/.

Professor Bio: Maryanne Arena is a professional entertainer who has taught acting and other theatre subjects for over 30 years. She has been the Director of Fine and Performing Arts at Genesee Community College for twenty years. Maryanne holds an M.F.A from Brooklyn College where she was mentored by Academy Award winner F. Murray Abraham and has studied with some of the world’s greatest professionals. Maryanne has won the prestigious SUNY Chancellor’s Award twice.

She is a published author and has won awards for her acting and directing. She is a judge for the KCACTF organization and has participated in and conducted workshops for The Theatre Association of NYS. She is a voting member of the Screen Actors Guild, and before embarking on a teaching career, she was a professional actor, singer, dancer, choreographer, and director. Maryanne was a resident member of the LORT Company P.A. Stage and performed many leads in professional summer stock. Her students are currently performing on Broadway, nightclubs, children’s theatre touring, cruise ships, television, and movies. She knows what it takes to successfully nail that audition for any venue (conservatory auditions, Broadway, touring, improv, and community theatre.