GO Health: Pop-up clinics start Monday for free COVID-19 vaccines, also rapid test drive-thru clinic is Thursday

Press release:

Next week Genesee Orleans County Health Departments will be on the road with Pop-up Clinics. Clinics with Johnson & Johnson Janssen (J & J) and Moderna will be available for walk-in and registration. Pfizer clinics are by registration only.

“As we transition away from the larger mass vaccination clinic approach, we will be hosting mobile clinics that will be held in various locations throughout our communities along with smaller-scaled clinics at both of the health departments moving forward,” said Paul Pettit, Public Health director for GO Health. “Working with community partners in both counties is a great way to reach out to those who want to be vaccinated against COVID.”

J & J and Moderna clinics offer walk-in opportunities; however, we encourage you to register via the vaccination webpage and choose the vaccine that best works for you. You can also click on the direct links in the grid below.

For those who do not have internet they can call the GO Health Vaccine Registration Help Lines:

Genesee: (585) 815-7168

Orleans: (585) 589-3170

These lines are ONLY to make vaccine appointments, are not able to answer COVID-related questions, and are not associated with either Health Department.

“With everyone looking forward to the summer and the looser restrictions we encourage everyone to get vaccinated now,” Pettit said. “There are plenty of options to get any of the three vaccines offered. For your health and the health of others, we encourage everyone who is able to be vaccinated to get vaccinated now.”

If you are interested in making an appointment to get your COVID-19 vaccination, now is the time to do it locally!

If you are a business/church/organization that is interested in hosting a vaccination clinic at your location, please fill out this survey. One of our staff members will be in contact with you.

For those who are seeking testing, both health departments provide limited free rapid testing for those without symptoms at the respective Health Departments.

For Genesee County, a rapid test drive-through clinic is scheduled for May 13th 1:15 to 3:15 p.m. at County Building #2, 3837 W. Main Street Road, Batavia.

For Orleans County, a rapid test clinic is scheduled for May 12th 10 - 10:30 a.m. at the Orleans County Health Department at 14016 Route 31 West, Albion.

To register for rapid testing go to the GO Health testing page and choose your preferred clinic location.

*********************************************************************************************************

******** POP-UP CLINICS FOR COVID-19 VACCINATIONS ********

*********************************************************************************************************

Monday - May 10 - Rideway Fire Hall, 11392 Ridge Road, Medina

9 - 11:30 a.m.

1:30 - 4:30 p.m.

Moderna: Walk-ins & Apt.

J&J: Walk-ins

Pfizer: Appointment Only -- http://bit.ly/PfizerRidgeway

**********************************************

Tuesday - May 11 -- Six Flags Darien Lake, Human Resources building, 1501 Sumner Road, Corfu

1 - 5 p.m.

J&J: Walk-ins & By Appointment. -- http://bit.ly/DarienLakeJanssen

Pfizer: Appointment Only -- http://bit.ly/DarienLakePfizer

**********************************************

Wednesday May 12 -- Genesee Community College Athletic Arena, 1 College Road, Batavia

9 - 11 a.m.

Moderna: Walk-ins & By Appointment -- http://bit.ly/ModernaGCC

J&J: Walk-ins

*********************************************

Thursday - May 13 -- Ridgeway Fire Hall, 11392 Ridge Road, Medina

1 - 4 p.m.

Moderna: Walk-ins & By Appointment -- http://bit.ly/PfizerRidgeway

J&J: Walk-ins

********************************************

Friday - May 14 -- Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel, 8315 Park Road, Batavia

3 - 7 p.m.

J&J: Walk-ins & By Appointment -- http://bit.ly/VaccineBataviaDowns

********************************************

Saturday - May 15 -- Genesee Community College Athletic Arena, 1 College Road, Batavia

9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Pfizer: Appointment Only -- http://bit.ly/PfizerGCC

J&J: Walk-ins