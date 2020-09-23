Gordon Dibble endorses Sheron for Sheriff

Press release:

Citizens of Genesee County:

Over my 43-year career at the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, I had the privilege of working under four different Sheriffs, including current Sheriff Sheron, each a good man in his own right. This fall, Sheriff Sheron is running for a second term. In today's world, many great police agency leaders are leaving the profession, feeling frustrated and unsupported. In my opinion, we are fortunate that Sheriff Sheron is willing to take on another term.

In these times when law enforcement is under such intense scrutiny and criticism, experienced, educated and proven leadership is extremely vital. I watched Bill Sheron work his way up within the Sheriff’s Office, having held many key positions:

Dispatcher

Deputy assigned to the Genesee County Jail

Deputy assigned to Road Patrol

Sergeant - Road Patrol

Sergeant - Drug Task Force

Investigator

Chief Deputy of Road Patrol

Undersheriff

Sheriff

As illustrated, he has a wide variety of law enforcement knowledge and experience. He has faced many challenges during his career and honorably acquitted himself through them all.

I support William A. Sheron Jr. He has done a great job. I urge you to vote to reelect him to office so that he may continue to provide the consistent leadership that Genesee County needs during these uncertain times.

Thank you,

Gordon L. Dibble

County Legislator

Retired Chief Deputy