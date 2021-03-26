Grant funds to get rid of lead paint in homes expanded to all local municipalities

Press release:

In January of 2019, the Genesee County Health Department received a $1.3 million federal grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to address lead-based paint hazards in residential buildings within the counties of Genesee and Orleans.

Of this $1.3 million total, HUD has directed that $1 million be used specifically for lead-based paint hazard-reduction activities, while $300,000 is to be directed to other health-related home repairs, maintenance and upgrades.

“The funds were initially earmarked strictly for use in the City of Batavia and the Village of Albion,” said Darren Brodie, lead coordinator for Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments (GO Health).

“Fortunately, in December of 2020, HUD approved an expansion of the 'Genesee-Orleans Lead Hazard Control and Healthy Homes Program' to include qualified properties throughout all municipalities in both counties."

Eligible homeowners and landlords with eligible tenants may apply to receive these funds.

Landlords are required to match 10 percent of the total project costs. For example, a landlord would be required to pay $500 toward a $5,000 project, or $2,000 toward a $20,000 project.

Buildings containing more than one unit are accepted, even if all units are not eligible based on the requirements described below.

No match is required for owner-occupied dwellings.

All recipients of these grant funds are required to maintain ownership of the residence for 5 years following project completion.