Hawley backs fentanyl education bill, highlights Oakfield-Alabama student efforts

Press Release:

Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R, C-Batavia) supported a bipartisan press conference to advocate for Assembly Bill A.8540, also known as the “Fentanyl Fathers and Mothers Act.” This proposal will require New York State to develop and adopt a comprehensive Fentanyl Education, Awareness, and Recognition Program for all public, charter, and private schools to implement for their students.

Hawley hosted a group of students from the Oakfield-Alabama School District who gave a presentation on this issue. The group gave a detailed synopsis on the rising number of mental health issues across the state and their relationship to drug and alcohol abuse. The students also presented several policy proposals, including increasing the salaries of the state’s mental health professionals and providing increased access to emotional support and recovery services.

In a time where parents statewide are losing their children and teens at alarming rates due to illegal use of fentanyl and similar synthetic opioids and counterfeit pills, Hawley believes this initiative will provide a comprehensive educational requirement for youth to learn about the potentially fatal consequences of such substances, thus saving the lives of countless New Yorkers.

“Protecting our young people from the dangers of drug abuse is one of the most important tasks we have as state legislators,” said Hawley. “I’ve met countless individuals across my district, and almost every single one has a story of someone they know who has been affected by the opioid crisis. Thousands of New Yorkers have died as a result of a Fentanyl overdose, and we cannot continue to allow this trend to continue as long as we have the power to do something about it. I’m proud to be able to support this initiative, and I encourage my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to take a stand as we work to end this crisis once and for all.”