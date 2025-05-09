Hawley honors fallen officers at annual police memorial in Albany

Press Release:

File photo of

Steve Hawley.

Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C-Batavia) commented on the annual Police Memorial in Albany to honor the officers across the state who gave the ultimate sacrifice for their communities last year. The event was attended by lawmakers in both the state Assembly and Senate, as well as Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Hawley, who has been a staunch supporter of law enforcement, was grateful this event took place for another year and is proud of the hard work and dedication our law enforcement officers put in every day to keep our communities safe.

“Every day, law enforcement officers across our state leave their families and put on their uniforms, not knowing if they will make it home at the end of the day. These are husbands, wives, parents and siblings who put their lives on the line to keep us safe. My heart breaks for families like that of Sergeant Thomas A. Sanfratello, who lost their loved one in the line of duty. We are eternally grateful for their service, and we will never forget their sacrifice,” said Hawley.