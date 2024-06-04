Hawley sponsors benefit for Gold Star families

Press Release:

File photo of

Steve Hawley.

Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C-Batavia) is sponsoring a proposal in the state Assembly that would eliminate the registration fee for Gold Star mothers’ and Gold Star family members' distinctive license plates.

Hawley believes this initiative is a small way for New York to show its appreciation for the families of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

“As an Assemblyman and a veteran, one of my top priorities is finding ways to give back to the families of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice,” said Hawley. “Gold Star families have given so much for our country and this is just one small way for our state to show our gratitude for all they have done. I’m proud to sponsor this proposal and I urge my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to consider this initiative to show our thanks to our Gold Star families.”