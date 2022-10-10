Haxton Library hosting improve group Defiant Monkey

Press release:

Everyone is invited to a family-friendly performance featuring Defiant Monkey on Thursday, October 20 from 7pm to 8pm at the Haxton Memorial Library at 3 North Pearl Street in Oakfield. Defiant Monkey promises an improvisational evening of fun, laughter, and participation with the talented duo of Karen Eichler and Andrew Spragge.

These 2 Defiant Monkey performers are experienced improvisers, actors, professional development specialists, and teaching artists who love to have as much fun as possible.

Karen is a graduate of The Second City Toronto, she has performed on stages across the United States including DC's Improv, the Ivar Theater in Hollywood, Newmark theater in Portland, and Steppenwolf in Chicago. Andy has been acting since 1984, and was a member of Improv Buffet and ComedySportz.

What to expect at a show with Defiant Monkey? “Laughs and participation,” says Kim Gibson, Library Director. “Defiant Monkey works with the folks in an audience during their interactive hour long show that features games and music. Kids and adults may just be asked to volunteer to help them out, but everyone will enjoy the show.”

To register for this fun evening with Defiant Monkey showing off their antics stop by the Haxton Memorial Library circulation desk or call (585) 948-9900.

This performance is made possible with funds from the Statewide Community Regent Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the office of the Governor and the New York State legislature and administered by Go Art!

The Haxton Memorial Library provides residents a variety of programs, services, events, and materials that can be found on the library’s website at www.HaxtonLibrary.org.