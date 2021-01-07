Local Matters

January 7, 2021 - 4:17pm

Health Department reports 59 new COVID-19 cases since yesterday

Press release:

  • Genesee County received 59 new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 2818 positive cases.
    • The new positive cases reside in the:
      • West Region (Alabama, Darien, Pembroke)
      • Central Region (Alexander, Batavia, Bethany, Elba, Oakfield)
      • East Region (Bergen, Byron, LeRoy, Pavilion, Stafford)
  • The individuals are in their 0-19’s, 20’s, 30’s, 40’s, 50’s, 60’s, 70’s, 80’s and 90’s.
  • 39 of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
  • 26 of the positive individuals are hospitalized.
  • 3 of the new positive cases are residents at Premier Genesee Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation.
  • 1 of the new positive cases is a resident at the Batavia VA Medical Center.
  • 1 of the new positive cases is a resident at the New York State Veterans’ Home at Batavia.

  • Orleans County received 78 new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 1612 positive cases
  • The new positive cases reside in the:
    • West Region (Yates, Ridgeway, Shelby)
    • Central Region (Carlton, Gaines, Albion, Barre)
    • East Region (Kendall, Murray, Clarendon).
  • The individuals are in their 0-19’s, 20’s, 30’s, 40’s, 50’s, 60’s, 70’s and 80’s.
  • 3 of the individuals were on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
  • 28 of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
  • 14 of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
  • 1 of the new positive individuals is a resident of The Villages of Orleans Health and Rehab and one of the new positive individuals is a resident of Orchard Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
  • We removed 1 individual from yesterday’s total due to the person not being a resident of Orleans County.

covidchartjan72021.png

