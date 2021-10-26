Health department seeking to locate dog that bit a person near Farrell Park

Press release:

The Genesee County Health Department is seeking information about the location of a dog and its owner following a dog bite incident around 6:00pm on Saturday, October 23. The owner was walking the dog on a leash on Clifton Avenue in Batavia (near James Street).

The dog is described as a medium-sized white dog with patches of black throughout the body. The dog had medium hair length, similar to a border collie mix and was approximately 40 to 50 pounds. The dog had ears that were flopped over and after the incident, there was damage to the left ear.

The dog’s owner is described as a white male, in his 30’s. He was around 5’8” to 5’10”, medium build, and wearing glasses. The owner has been seen walking the dog in this area before. After the incident, the owner and dog turned back and headed towards Farrell Park area.

It is important to locate the dog to determine whether or not it is current on its rabies shot. If the health status is not identified, post-exposure rabies shots will be offered to several victims.

If you have information about the location of the dog and its owner, please contact the Genesee County Health Department at 585-344-2580 ext. 5555.