Health officials: adhere to gathering restrictions, social distancing guidelines, wear masks

Press release:

With the recent increase in positive cases of COVID-19 and reports of various events occurring it is important to remember there are still restrictions in place due to COVID-19. The State has set in place orders on the importance of physical and social distancing to limit the spread of this novel coronavirus that impacts people differently.

In some situations distancing is not being followed and has led to the spread of COVID-19. Through contact tracing and investigating cases it has been made apparent social distancing guidelines were not followed. Recently a wedding, with more than 100 people in attendance, impacted at least nine counties across the state. This event has led to no less than 30 people testing positive so far, between guests and other secondary contacts from one event.

With Halloween and Dia de los Muertos (The Day of the Dead) this weekend, it is important to remember to minimize exposure through keeping with smaller gatherings and social distancing. The more people a person is in contact with and for longer periods of time the greater the risk of being exposed to and transmitting COVID-19.

If you are sick, experiencing COVID- 19 or flu symptoms, are in isolation or quarantine, do NOT participate in any holiday activities until you are cleared and symptom free. Limiting social contact is challenging for many people but there are still ways to be in contact without being in their physical presence. Consider having your "gatherings" over social media platforms. You can still connect and have fun in the safety and comfort of your own home.