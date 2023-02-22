HLOM buys in March with trivia, music, and Upton family

Press release:

The Holland Land Office Museum is proud to announce the next edition of our Trivia Night @ the Museum. This month's topic is Julius Caesar. Admission is $5 or $3 for museum members. Please contact the museum at 585-343-4727 or [email protected] if you plan to attend.

Get in the St. Patrick’s Day spirit at the Holland Land Office Museum with Batavia natives No Blarney! as they return to get us off our feet and dancing to traditional Irish music on Friday, March 10th at 7 pm. Tickets $5 per person and $4 for museum members. Please R.S.V.P. to the museum by email at [email protected] or call the museum at 585-343-4727. Seating is limited, so get your spots now.

The Holland Land Office Museum is proud to announce the next edition of our Java with Joe E. series on Thursday, March 23rd at 9 am. This month's presenter is Don Burkel. "There were thirteen children in the Upton Family, six were girls. The first was born in 1822, and the last in 1846. They became the primary correspondents of their brother, Emory, while pursuing careers and goals which were examples to other women. This is their brief yet interesting story of their contributions."

Admission is free, and coffee and donuts will be provided. Please contact the museum at 585-343-4727 or [email protected] if you plan to attend.

The Holland Land Office Museum is proud to announce the next edition of our Guest Speaker Series on Thursday, March 30th at 7 pm. The presenter will be Holly Watson of the Linwood Gardens. Linwood Gardens is a rare example of a Western New York country place from the early 1900s with a unique horticultural history and enduring connections to its community. Join family member Holly Watson for a behind-the-scenes look at the history of the people, peonies, and property during this presentation. Admission is $5 or $3 for museum members. Please contact the museum at 585-343-4727 or [email protected] if you plan to attend.