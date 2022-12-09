Holiday spirit takes shape at The Recovery Station

Press release:

The creative juices were flowing on Thursday as a couple dozen folks, including staff members, participated in the “Ugly Sweater (or Shirt) Making & Contest” at The Recovery Station on Clinton Street Road.

The Recovery Station is a social club-themed outreach of Genesee/Orleans Council on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse.

Judging was conducted in six categories, including “Most Disturbing,” which was won by Tyler Budzinack (photo above).

When asked how he would describe his work, Budzinack simply replied, “Gorgeous!”

Winners in the other categories are as follows:

Ugly But Classy – Cindy M.