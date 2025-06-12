HomeCare & Hospice welcomes four new staff members to Batavia team

Press Release:

HomeCare & Hospice is proud to welcome four new team members serving the Batavia and Arcade areas: Jennifer Byroads, Daythin Hamilton, Samantha Schiavi, and Roberta LaDue. Each brings compassion, experience, and a unique personal touch

to the organization’s mission of caring for individuals and families in their most vulnerable moments.

Jennifer Byroads

“We’re excited to welcome these talented individuals to our team,” said Melissa Sullivan, CEO of HomeCare & Hospice. “Their dedication and heart for service reflect the values we strive to bring to every patient and family. We know they will make a meaningful difference in the lives of those we serve.”

Jennifer Byroads joins as an Administrative Assistant in Batavia. With more than 25 years of experience in medical offices spanning primary care, pediatrics, psychology, and community outreach, Jennifer says joining HomeCare & Hospice was “a natural fit.”

“I saw this as an opportunity to be part of a great team that helps patients and families through maybe their greatest time of need,” Jennifer said.

Jennifer lives in Batavia with her husband, and together they enjoy cheering on the Buffalo Bills, cooking, and spending time with their three adult daughters.

Daythin Hamilton

Daythin Hamilton, based in both Batavia and Arcade, also steps into an Administrative Assistant role. A Florida native now living in Attica, Daythin brings years of nonprofit and administrative experience from her work at Buffalo City Mission.

“I enjoy working with people and connecting them to needed services,” Daythin said. “Every day brings something new, and I’m glad to help individuals and families get the support they need.”

Outside of work, Daythin enjoys embroidery, crocheting, painting, and audiobooks.

Samantha Schiavi

Samantha Schiavi joins as an LPN Specialist based in Batavia. With her medical background and passion for nursing, Samantha will play a critical role in delivering compassionate care to patients and supporting their families.

Roberta LaDue, a new Home Health Aide in Batavia, brings a warm and nurturing spirit to her role. She lives in Batavia with her two daughters and boyfriend and says her caregiving comes from the heart.

“I have always loved taking care of friends and family,” Roberta shared. “I care for my patients like they’re my own.”

She enjoys family time, walking, baking, and is especially proud of her daughters, both of whom are honor roll students.

HomeCare & Hospice provides compassionate care for individuals with advanced illness and those facing end-of-life. Serving Allegany, Cattaraugus, Genesee, and Wyoming counties, HCH offers both home care and hospice services tailored to meet the needs of patients and families with dignity and comfort. For more information, please call 585-343-7596, visit homecare-hospice.org, or email snegron@homecare-hospice.org.

