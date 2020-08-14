Hunting changes announced for 2020-21 season at Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge

Press release:

Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) announces online permits for the youth waterfowl hunt and COVID-19 waterfowl blind draw procedures. Additionally, the Refuge announces the 2020 Final Hunting Plan for Iroquois NWR has been approved and awaits publication in the Federal Register.

The Iroquois NWR Youth Waterfowl Hunt remains the same except permitting will now be done online. Permits are available first-come, first-serve from Aug. 15 until Sept. 15. The permit is free, but space is limited to 15 participants this year.

You will receive your permit letter and Parental Consent Form upon checking out on RecAccess.

The preseason waterfowl lottery draws will once again be on RecAccess. However, morning blind draws for the entire regular season will now be held at the Refuge Shop at 1101 Casey Road in Basom to ensure the safety of staff and the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Details of how we will safely proceed will be disseminated through our website, Facebook, and RecAccess as opening day approaches.

The 2020 Final Hunting Plan has been approved and posted on our website. This plan includes changes to the 2020-2021 hunt seasons on Iroquois NWR, including other migratory birds, small game, fall turkey, and the second session of the waterfowl season.

Once these changes are published in the Federal Register, we will be able to implement them. This will be reflected on our website and fact sheets as appropriate. Please continue to check our website periodically for updates.

For further information please see our website or email Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge or phone Visitor Services specialist Eric Schaertl at (585) 948-5445, ext. 7036. Iroquois NWR is located midway between Buffalo and Rochester and is managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.