ILGR to host open house for Mental Health Awareness Month

Press Release:

In recognition that May is Mental Health Awareness Month, Independent Living of the Genesee Region (ILGR) is hosting an Open House in our Reception Area from 9 - 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 16. It will take place at our office at 319 West Main Street in the Crickler Executive Business Center in Batavia.

The public is invited to stop by and learn how the Independent Living Center works with people who are facing mental health challenges.

For additional information, call Catherine DeMare at 585-815-8501, extension 400.

Independent Living of the Genesee Region (ILGR) is a member of the Western New York Independent Living, Inc. family of agencies that offers an expanding array of services to aid individuals with disabilities to take control of their own lives.